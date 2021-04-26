April 26, 2021

Girls golf: All-North Piedmont Conference

By Mike London

East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Staff report

East Rowan freshman Hannah Waddell is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for girls golf.

South Iredell’s Michael Fisher is the NPC Coach of the Year.

 

All-conference

East Rowan — Hannah Waddell, Carlee Patterson

South Iredell — Maria Franco,  Adamma Anukwuem, Maggie Jolly

 

