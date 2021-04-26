Girls golf: All-North Piedmont Conference
Staff report
East Rowan freshman Hannah Waddell is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for girls golf.
South Iredell’s Michael Fisher is the NPC Coach of the Year.
All-conference
East Rowan — Hannah Waddell, Carlee Patterson
South Iredell — Maria Franco, Adamma Anukwuem, Maggie Jolly
