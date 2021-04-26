High school boys soccer: All-North Piedmont Conference
Staff report
North Iredell’s Dane Coltrane is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for boys soccer.
West Rowan’s Alan Puglia is the NPC Coach of the Year.
All-conference
West Rowan — Eli Ham, Carlos Romero
East Rowan — Drew Roane
Carson — Michael Hollar
South Iredell — Matthew Robinson, Jon Schlesinger, Thomas Moreno, Doug Sutherland, Ackerley Marro
North Iredell — Dane Coltrane, Thomas Mann, Jonah Bamberger, Bryce Weston, Will Bush
Statesville — Sam Buckner, Travis Davis
