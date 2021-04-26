April 26, 2021

  • 63°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - Rowan County Health Department workers administer vaccines in the parking lot of West End Plaza.

Rowan Health Department will stop drive-thru vaccinations for COVID-19

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:28 am Monday, April 26, 2021

SALISBURY — Starting this week, the Rowan County Health Department will stop first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics because of a “drastic drop” in the number of people signing up to receive the shot.

As vaccinations have become more widely available and the general public became eligible, the regular drive-thru clinics at West End Plaza experienced a sharp decline in people claiming vaccination appointments and a rise in the number of extra doses each week. Leftovers included hundreds of vaccine doses from an April 8th clinic during the first week the general public was eligible, hundreds more after a vaccination clinic at Livingstone College and another swath of its weekly allocation last week.

“As Rowan County Public Health transitions from mass vaccinations, please know that our number one priority continues to be making sure our community gets vaccinated. As we move forward, we will now focus on targeting more local businesses and areas throughout Rowan County where access may be an issue,” the county said in a news release.

Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show 24.4% of Rowan County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 13% lower than the state average.

Rowan Health Department will wrap up vaccination sequences at West End Plaza on April 28, May 5, and May 12 for people who already received a first dose. Afterward, there will be no more COVID-19 vaccines offered by the Rowan County Health Department at West End Plaza.

People still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can turn to one of the following locations:

• Novant Health at the J.F. Hurley YMCA in Salisbury, 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W. Walk-ins are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens.

• Grocery stores such as Walmart, Food Lion in Salisbury and China Grove as well as Sam’s Club.

• Local pharmacies such as Moose Pharmacy, the Medicine Shoppe, Country Pharmacy in Rockwell, Price Pharmacy and Cannon Pharmacy.

• Rowan Diagnostic Clinic and Cleveland Wellness Clinic.

The Health Department asks people to contact the providers directly for information about which vaccines the each entity provides and the hours of operation.

Print Article

Comments

Ask Us

AsK Us: Are hospital employees required to receive COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department will stop drive-thru vaccinations for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: April 25

Local

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser talks Medicaid expansion, bills advancing to Senate

Crime

Following lawsuit alleging excessive force, NAACP demands change in letter to local law enforcement

Nation/World

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

Nation/World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Crime

Second suspect arrested for 2019 murder of Timothy Hall

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury

Local

Salisbury’s Brandon Card leads Bassmaster Elite event

News

7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man