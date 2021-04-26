Woman struck, killed on interstate by tractor-trailer

SALISBURY — A woman was killed around 3 p.m. Sunday when she was thrown onto Interstate 85 and struck by a tractor-trailer.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was a passenger on a motorcycle that experienced a tire blowout, said 1st Sgt. J. Nash of the State Highway Patrol.

Nash said the motorcycle fell on its side on I-85 south just before Webb Road, tossing the driver and passenger from the vehicle. Cars on the interstate swerved to avoid the crash. A tractor-trailer wasn’t able to avoid the passenger, Nash said. The driver was injured but expected to be OK.

No charges are expected in the incident, Nash said.

“There’s nothing the truck driver could have done at all,” he said.