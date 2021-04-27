High school baseball: Wonders win opener

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown won 2-1 on Monday against Northwest Cabarrus in a South Piedmont Conference baseball opener played at Atrium Health Ballpark.

It was scoreless for five innings, with Northwest’s Michael Gracer dueling against the Wonders’ Chase Argabright.

Chase Ervin drove in a run in the sixth for the Trojans.

Both A.L. Brown runs came in the bottom of the seventh.

Michael Connor had a run-scoring double. Brycen Schenck tripled and scored the deciding run on a balk.

Schenck pitched the top of the seventh and got the win.