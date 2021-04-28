Area Sports Briefs: East, West, Salisbury baseball win

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — N.C. State commit Chance Mako threw a complete game on 80 pitches, as East Rowan beat East Forsyth 4-1 on Tuesday in a non-conference game played at Staton Field.

Mako struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Cameron Padgett and Aiden Schenck had two hits each. Cobb Hightower, Austin Fulk and Schenck drove in runs for the Mustangs (2-0).

•••

LANDIS — West Rowan won 3-1 at South Rowan on Tuesday in non-conference play.

Casey Gouge pitched six strong innings for the win.

Gouge also had the key hit, a two-run single in the first. Hunter Watts knocked in a run for the Falcons (1-1).

Peyton Summerall got the save, with the help of a game-ending pickoff at first base by catcher Noah Loeblein and first baseman Matt Connolly.

Losing pitcher Jack Weaver had the South RBI. Jacob Ritchie had a double for the Raiders (0-1). •••

SALISBURY —Salisbury outscored Anson 15-11 on Tuesday.

Vance Honeycutt was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Chase Shoaf was the winning pitcher in relief and had three RBIs. Max Crawford had two hits and three RBIs. Will Webb scored three runs. Reed Fugle had two hits. Ellen Yang had a hit.

•••

WELCOME — East Rowan pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts as the Mustangs opened with a 9-4 non-conference win at North Davidson on Tuesday.

East starter Jake Hunter lasted into the fifth inning for the win. He allowed four runs but struck out 10.

Chance Mako pitched two sharp innings of relief before Cameron Padgett got the last two outs.

Offensively, East (1-0) had only four hits, but the Mustangs took advantage of free passes and pieced together a six-run fifth that swung the game.

North Davidson hurlers struck out 12 Mustangs, but walked 11.

Morgan Padgett had an early two-run double and drove in three runs. Griffin Warden had an RBI single, while Cobb Hightower had a sac fly. Austin Fulk drew three walks.

•••

MOCKSVILLE — Carson outscored Davie County 10-9 in a wild opener on Tuesday.

Davie took an early 4-0 lead, but the Cougars (1-0) turned the game around with a seven-run fourth inning.

Davie scored twice in the sixth to get back to 10-9, but Hayden Simmerson pitched a scoreless seventh, stranding the tying run at third with a strikeout.

Mason Duren relieved Dylan Driver in the fourth and got the win. Simmerson earned a save.

Carson had 16 hits, with CP Pyle, Driver, Caden Hudson, Jake Harris, Jordan King, TJ Jones and Emory Taylor getting two each. King drove in three runs. Taylor had a two-run triple that put the Cougars ahead to stay.

Davie had seven hits, with Josh Westmoreland and Blake Little getting two each.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan made a nice comeback, but fell short against visiting Cox Mill in non-conference action.

The Chargers held on for a 9-6 win on Tuesday.

Cox Mill pitcher Cale Oehler was in complete control for five innings. He struck out seven as the Chargers took a 6-1 lead.

West was held to three hits, with Noah Loeblein getting two. His double was the biggest blow for the Falcons.

Jake Blevins started on the mound for West, pitched four innings and took the loss.

Steven Smith returned from a thumb injury earlier than expected, played shortstop and did some pitching for the Falcons.

•••

A.L. Brown scored two runs in the seventh and won 2-1 on Monday against Northwest Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark.

It was scoreless for five innings, with Northwest’s Michael Gracer pitching vs. the Wonders’ Chase Argabright.

Brycen Schenck scored the deciding run on a balk.

HS softball

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan won 9-1 on Wednesday over East Rowan in a North Piedmont Conference Tournament semifinal.

KK Dowling was 3-for-3. Brooke Kennerly and Megyn Spicer had two RBIs. Kenadi Sproul had two hits. Emma Clarke had a triple. Taylor Walton pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10.

HS football

The NCHSAA secured UNC’s Kenan Stadium and NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium as host sites for the 2020-2021 NCHSAA football state playoffs.

Games will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 through Saturday, May 8, 2021. Each venue will host four games. Classifications will be assigned to a venue following the completion of the regional finals

On Thursday, the 2AA and 3AA championship games will be held at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the 3A and 4A championship games will be held at 7 p.m.º

On Saturday, the 1A, 1AA, 2A and 4AA championship games will be played at either 12 p.m. or 5 p.m.

HS boys golf

The Country Club of Salisbury will be the site of the 3A Midwest Regional that will begin on the morning of May 3.

•••

The Revival at the Crescent will be the site for the 2A Midwest Regional on May 3.

HS girls soccer

CHINA GROVE — Hannah Isley scored two goals and Makayla Borst and Lindsey Conrad had one each as Carson’s girls soccer team beat North Iredell 4-0 in a North Piedmont Conference Tournament semifinal played on Tuesday.

Isley has scored 26 goals this season.

South Iredell won 8-0 against West Rowan in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

West Rowan finished 5-8.

Carson will play at South Iredell today at 5 p.m. for the championship.

•••

Salisbury concluded the regular season with a 5-0 victory over South Rowan on Wednesday and will be the Central Carolina Conference’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

Sutton Webb started and finished the scoring for the Hornets, scoring three goals in the contest. Theresa Holland also scored a first-half goal for the Hornets (9-1, 7-1).

The highlight was the Hornets’ third goal which came half way through the second half. Senior goalkeeper Caroline Clark, a four-year player, scored her first career goal at any level on a cross from Webb.

Webb beat a defender, dribbled to the end line, and sent a cross to Clark who beat the keeper and set off a frenzy of congratulations.

“I’m thrilled for Caroline. She deserved her moment and earned it,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said.

Assists were also credited to Kyna Zaldivar (2), Piper Muire, and Izzy Banish. Hannah Schmeltzer recorded the shutout in goal.

Salisbury got excellent play from Sydney Hlavacek, Tae Wilson, Jaleiah Gibson, and Parker Jenkins.

HS tennis

Salisbury’s Will Koontz won CCC tennis tournament singles.

Koontz won vs South Rowan’s Joey Caraccio in final. Both advance to regional.

Salisbury’s doubles team of Bennett Clark and Colin Donaldson placed sixth in the tournament to advance to the regional.

•••

The NPC tournament is today at West Rowan.

•••

East Rowan finished up the regular season with an 8-1 win vs. North Stanly.

Singles winners were Landon Shuping, Gavin McDaniel, Ryan Brady, Drew Roane, and Owen Kesler.

Doubles winners were Shuping/Brady, Jaden Collins/Roane, and McDaniel/Kesler.

HS softball

TYRO — West Davidson broke open a close game with a seven-run sixth inning and beat Salisbury’s softball team 12-5 on Tuesday.

The contest was a consolation game in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament. Salisbury finished 4-8.

Katie Peeler had two doubles for the Hornets. Ellen Yang had a triple. Mallory Link had a hit.

Yang did the pitching for Salisbury and struck out eight.

•••

THOMASVILLE — South Rowan finished the season with a loss in a CCC tournament consolation game on Tuesday.

The Raiders dropped a 14-13 slugfest with East Davidson. The Golden Eagles scored the decisive run in the bottom of the seventh.

East Davidson scored seven runs in the first, but South came back to tie 12-all. South (4-10) took a 13-12 lead in the top of the seventh, but was unable to hold it.

South out-hit East Davidson 12-8 but made 10 errors and allowed 11 unearned runs.

Kali Nelson went 3-for-5 and scored four runs. Zoie Miller had two hits and four RBIs. Bailey Yon was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Clara Bean had two hits and scored three runs. Kassidy Sechler scored three runs and drove in two.

Avery Crowell and Sechler did the pitching for the Raiders.

Local golf

The McCanless Couples played at Captain’s Choice.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Ty & Bev Cobb took first place on a scorecard playoff.

The second-place team, led by team captain Don Carpenter, included Susan Wydner and Azalee & David Huneycutt.

Wydner was closest to the pin (2 inches). Pam Carver had longest putt.

GARS

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’Flight player was David Scearce with a net of 61.54.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Les Loman with a net of 58.66.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Bill Reid with a net of 63.31. Low ‘D’ Flight player was John Goodman with a net of 54.25.

Bernard Caldwell won low gross with a 69, and John Goodman won low net.

Bobby Clark eagled the par-4 No. 13 hole and Lynn Shook eagled the par-4 16th.

David Scearce, 74, shot a 74. Donald Martin, 77, shot a 77. Bob Niekras, 79, shot a 77. Bobby Clark, 81, shot a 76. Frank Masingo, 85, shot 80.

All-YVC

North Rowan’s Tsion Delaney, North Moore’s Justis Dorsett and North Stanly’s Cooper Hogan were named as Yadkin Valley Conference Player of the Year for football.

North Rowan’s Zay Davis was named Defensive Player of the Year. Chatham Central QB Michael Moore was named Offensive Player of the Year.

North Moore’s Andrew Carrouth was named YVC Coach of the Year.

North Rowan’s Amari McArthur, Kyree Sims, KJ Krider, Bryson Crisco, Kam Cuthbertson

•••

Gray Stone’s Emberleigh Pauley-Brown was the runner of the year for YVC girls cross country. Gray Stone’s Sherri Swaringen was the YVC Coach of the Year.

•••

Gray Stone’s Judson Bullard was YVC Player of the Year for boys soccer. Gray Stone’s Budd Harrington was YVC Coach of the Year.

All-SPC

A.L. Brown’s Isaiah Black, Jacob Booker, Jamison Flowe, Jaden Johnson, Cam Kromah, Jaleel Pemberton, Amareon Plummer, Brycen Schenck and Luke Stone made the All-South Piedmont Conference team.

Flowe was named SPC Offensive Player of the Year, while Pummer was Special Teams Player of the Year.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Paul Campos and Lino Aguirre made All-SPC in boys soccer.

All-NPC

East Rowan running back Sammy Pinckney is the North Piedmont Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

West Rowan defensive lineman Zeek Biggers is the NPC Defensive Player of the Year.

Statesville’s Randall Gusler is the NPC Coach of the Year.

Statesville kicker Sam Buckner is the NPC Special Teams player of the Year.

All-NPC

West Rowan — Zeek Biggers, Josh Noble, Noah Loeblein, Andrew Kennerly, Damon Phillippe, Mike Gonsalves, Hunter Watts, Ashton Matthews

East Rowan — Sammy Pinckney, Josh Samoa, Josh Roman-Soto, Tyler Gray, Dominick Dale

Carson — Alex London, Andrew Rollins, Aaron Bradshaw, CP Pyle

•••

East Rowan freshman Hannah Waddell is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for girls golf.

South Iredell’s Michael Fisher is the NPC Coach of the Year.

All-NPC

East Rowan — Hannah Waddell, Carlee Patterson

•••

East Rowan freshman Landon Merrell is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for boys golf.

East’s Rhett Teems is the NPC Coach of the Year.

All-NPC

East Rowan — Landon Merrell, Colby Patterson, Jaden Sprinkle

West Rowan — Justin Cole, McGwire Owen, Tyler Kepley

•••

North Iredell’s Dane Coltrane is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for boys soccer.

West Rowan’s Alan Puglia is the NPC Coach of the Year.

All-NPC

West Rowan — Eli Ham, Carlos Romero

East Rowan — Drew Roane

Carson — Michael Hollar