High school football: North’s Davis is YVC Defensive Player of the Year

Staff report

Defensive Player of the Year Zay Davis headlined a large group of North Rowan players named to the All-Yadkin Valley Conference football team.

Davis played in a linebacker/safety role and turned in some remarkable games for the Cavaliers, including a three-interception night in the first round of the 1AA state playoffs.

North also placed linebackers Tsion Delaney and Bryson Crisco, DB Kam Cuthbertson, defensive lineman KJ Krider, receiver Amari McArthur and QB Kyree Sims on the All-YVC squad.

Chatham Central quarterback Michael Moore was named YVC Offensive Player of the Year, while North Moore’s Andrew Carrouth received coaching honors.