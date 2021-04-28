High school girls soccer: Carson advances in NPC tourney
Staff report
CHINA GROVE — Hannah Isley scored two goals and Makayla Borst and Lindsey Conrad had one each as Carson’s girls soccer team beat North Iredell 4-0 in a North Piedmont Conference Tournament semifinal played on Tuesday.
Isley has scored 26 goals this season.
Carson (10-2) will play at South Iredell in the championship game on Thursday.
South Iredell won 8-0 against West Rowan in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
West Rowan finished 5-8.
