High school girls soccer: Carson advances in NPC tourney

CHINA GROVE — Hannah Isley scored two goals and Makayla Borst and Lindsey Conrad had one each as Carson’s girls soccer team beat North Iredell 4-0 in a North Piedmont Conference Tournament semifinal played on Tuesday.

Isley has scored 26 goals this season.

Carson (10-2) will play at South Iredell in the championship game on Thursday.

South Iredell won 8-0 against West Rowan in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

West Rowan finished 5-8.