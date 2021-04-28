April 28, 2021

High school softball: Hornets, Raiders end season with losses

By Post Sports

Published 1:18 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

 

From staff reports

TYRO — West Davidson broke open a close game with a seven-run sixth inning and beat Salisbury’s softball team 12-5 on Tuesday.

The contest was a consolation game in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament. Salisbury finished 4-8.

Katie Peeler had two doubles for the Hornets. Ellen Yang had a triple.  Mallory Link had a hit.

Yang did the pitching for Salisbury and struck out eight.

•••

THOMASVILLE — South Rowan also finished the season with a loss in a CCC tournament consolation game on Tuesday.

The Raiders dropped a 14-13 slugfest with East Davidson. The Golden Eagles scored the decisive run in the bottom of the seventh.

East Davidson scored seven runs in the first, but South came back to tie 12-all.

South (4-10) took a 13-12 lead in the top of the seventh, but was unable to hold it.

South out-hit East Davidson 12-8 but made 10 errors and allowed 11 unearned runs.

Kali Nelson went 3-for-5 and scored four runs. Zoie Miller had two hits and four RBIs. Bailey Yon was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Clara Bean had two hits and scored three runs. Kassidy Sechler scored three runs and drove in two.

Avery Crowell and Sechler did the pitching for the Raiders.

•••

In CCC semifinals on Tuesday, top-seeded North Davidson clobbered Ledford 11-3 and Central Davidson edged Oak Grove 3-2.

•••

Davie got a homer from Sydney Dirks and out-slugged West Forsyth 10-8  in a Central Piedmont Conference semifinal on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

