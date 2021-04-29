April 30, 2021

  • 66°

Blotter: Man, mother robbed of puppies at knifepoint

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:29 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man and his mother were robbed of two puppies at knifepoint on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. 

Maj. John Sifford said a man on Rock Grove Church Road in the Rockwell area called 911 on Tuesday to report he and his mother were in the backyard around 3:10 p.m. when men wearing ski masks approached them with a knife and demanded the dogs.

The dogs, a two-month-old male and female, are a boxer-pitbull mix. They are brown and have white necks.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a K-9 to track the thieves, but the trail ended a short distance from the house on Mallard Lane. Neighbors weren’t able to offer helpful information, Sifford said. It’s possible a car the thieves used to leave the area was parked where the trail ended, Sifford said.

In North Carolina, stealing dogs is a felony.

No one has been charged in the incident.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports:

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 3400 block of Organ Church Road in Rockwell.

• Tiger World on Tuesday reported credit card fraud in the 4400 block of Cook Road in Rockwell.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported shoplifting in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported an assault Tuesday in the 700 block of Arrow Point Lane in Kannapolis.

• William Jack Daniel Upright, 35, was charged Tuesday with conspiracy in the 400 block of Grace Church Road.

• Lester Darrell Lewis, 48, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A rape was reported Wednesday.

• U-Haul on Wednesday reported recovered stolen property.

• A man on Wednesday overdosed in the 100 block of Depot Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported an assault tin the 600 block of South Clay Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported an assault in the 1500 block of West Horah Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 1400 block of Crosby Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a robbery with a firearm in the 900 block of West Horah Street.

Print Article

Comments

Education

More than a year after approval, costs likely rising for potential Knox/Overton K-8 facility

High School

High school football playoffs: Hornets take on North Davidson tonight

News

Biden pushes economic plan in Georgia, calls for rich to pay more

News

NC House speaker says transgender sports bill has been set aside

News

Deputies who didn’t fire during fatal shooting in Elizabeth City back on duty

Crime

Five arrested in robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Education

Catawba College names new VP of finance, administration

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Tillis planning to skydive on birthday as he recuperates from cancer surgery

News

Sheriff: Heavily armed gunman in deadly standoff may have been planning larger attack

Business

Counties like Rowan could see benefits from Apple’s move into North Carolina

Kannapolis

Gem Theatre marquee restoration nearing completion in Kannapolis

Education

Livingstone College will require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall

Crime

Blotter: Man, mother robbed of puppies at knifepoint

Crime

NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead

Crime

23-year-old Salisbury man charged after taking deputies on 13-mile chase

Elections

Congressman Ted Budd enters U.S. Senate race as self-proclaimed ‘liberal agenda crusher’

Business

Alcorn buys Wells Fargo building, mulls options for its future

Landis

Kannapolis firm presents updated Landis land use plan, development ordinance

Education

Yadkin Path Montessori School holding summer camps

Education

Catawba announces annual award winners

Local

Celebrating spring: May Day festivities to be held at Utzman-Chambers house on Saturday

Education

Shout outs

Education

Bill to let college athletes make money heads to SC governor’s desk