Blotter: Man, mother robbed of puppies at knifepoint

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man and his mother were robbed of two puppies at knifepoint on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Maj. John Sifford said a man on Rock Grove Church Road in the Rockwell area called 911 on Tuesday to report he and his mother were in the backyard around 3:10 p.m. when men wearing ski masks approached them with a knife and demanded the dogs.

The dogs, a two-month-old male and female, are a boxer-pitbull mix. They are brown and have white necks.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a K-9 to track the thieves, but the trail ended a short distance from the house on Mallard Lane. Neighbors weren’t able to offer helpful information, Sifford said. It’s possible a car the thieves used to leave the area was parked where the trail ended, Sifford said.

In North Carolina, stealing dogs is a felony.

No one has been charged in the incident.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports:

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 3400 block of Organ Church Road in Rockwell.

• Tiger World on Tuesday reported credit card fraud in the 4400 block of Cook Road in Rockwell.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported shoplifting in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported an assault Tuesday in the 700 block of Arrow Point Lane in Kannapolis.

• William Jack Daniel Upright, 35, was charged Tuesday with conspiracy in the 400 block of Grace Church Road.

• Lester Darrell Lewis, 48, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A rape was reported Wednesday.

• U-Haul on Wednesday reported recovered stolen property.

• A man on Wednesday overdosed in the 100 block of Depot Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported an assault tin the 600 block of South Clay Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported an assault in the 1500 block of West Horah Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 1400 block of Crosby Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a robbery with a firearm in the 900 block of West Horah Street.