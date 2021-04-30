Catawba College names new VP of finance, administration

SALISBURY — Catawba College has named Lauren Cox its vice president of finance and administration. She starts May 12.

Cox currently works as the interim chief financial officer for Guilford College in Greensboro. At Catawba, Cox will also serve as the chief financial officer for the college.

“I’m so pleased that our search led us to Lauren Cox,” Catawba President David Nelson said. “Lauren brings an array of skills and experience to us, including a keen, creative mind, an innovative approach to problems and opportunities, and a distinctive energy and commitment to excellence. Beyond that, our community resonated with Lauren in ways that confirm she is the right leader for this role at Catawba College.”

As a member of the college’s cabinet, Cox will be responsible for the institution’s finances and budgeting, internal audits, facilities, project management and information technology areas.

As CFO, she will serve as the administrative lead to Nelson on financial and administrative matters and will have responsibility to the Catawba College Board of Trustees by providing administrative support to its finance, facility operations, and investment committees.

Prior to her current interim position, Cox worked at Guilford College as associate vice president for finance and investments and assistant chief financial officer.

She has also worked as assistant vice chancellor for foundation finance and investments and assistant treasurer at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and held positions at Syngenta Crop Protection, Elon University and Ernst and Young.

A certified public accountant, Cox earned a master’s degree in accounting and a bachelor’s degree in public policy from the the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Elon University.

She holds professional membership to the National Association of College and University Business Officers and the Southern Association of College and University Business Officers. She holds designations as a chartered global management accountant and certified treasury professional.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to join Catawba College. I am privileged to be part of the leadership team under President Nelson,” Cox said. “Catawba speaks to me personally as a liberal arts college with an emphasis on student success in their field upon graduation. I look forward to working with the entire Catawba community to further the mission of the college.”

Originally from Greensboro, she and her husband Jordan have two children.