May 1, 2021

Salisbury headed to state championship after knocking off North Davidson 24-21

By Dave Shaw

Published 11:51 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

By David Shaw

For the Salisbury Post

WELCOME — Oops, they did it again.

For the second consecutive week, Salisbury’s football team played the nothing-to-lose card deftly and used a late Wade Robins field goal to survive and advance in the 2AA state playoffs. Friday night’s spellbinding 24-21 victory at North Davidson gave the Hornets another West region state title and a berth in Thursday’s state championship game.

“We love being underdogs,” junior linebacker Jalon Walker said after seventh-seeded Salisbury (8-2) won its sixth straight game and gained a final-round berth opposite St. Paul’s. “We love being on the road. You get into a situation where there’s no way around it and you just do what you have to do.”

SHS spent the first three quarters working the body against No. 1 seeded North (8-2). In the fourth it landed a haymaker, tying the score 21-21 on Vance Honeycutt’s 71-yard touchdown pass to junior Marcus Cook and taking its first lead when Robins kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:09 to play. The victory was secured when Honeycutt, working as a do-it-all defensive back, broke up fourth-and-21 pass play with 10.6 seconds remaining.

“We’ve had two really great football games the last two weeks,” said Salisbury coach Brian Hinson. “The games we lost (to Oak Grove and North Davidson in March), we didn’t have the preparation where we needed it. Since then, I’ve made them promise that if they get prepared, the coaches will be prepared. We’ve held that deal since then.”

Salisbury was more than ready, finishing with 19 first downs and 455 yards total offense, while limiting ND to 44 yards on the ground. Three Hornets surpassed 100 yards rushing — JyMikaah Wells (120), Honeycutt (111) and freshman Mike Geter (107). Honeycutt, the senior quarterback ran for a second-quarter touchdown and passed for two others.

“Our game plan worked out perfectly,” he said after passing for 101 yards. “We controlled the line of scrimmage and executed our plays. That’s the name of the game. It wasn’t easy, but it’s not supposed to be easy.”

He can thank the yeoman’s work turned in by offensive linemen Tkaii Gaither, Jacoby Heggins, Sam Evans, Jacquez Peele and 285-pound sophomore Bryan Rosado. “Four of those guys are seniors,” Walker noted. “They were prepared, they played their keys and they executed. They set the tone. We were all mentally strong, all-around strong.”

 

 

 

