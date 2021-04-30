Salisbury man charged for child pornography

SALISBURY — A 36-year-old man faces a pair of sex-related crimes after he allegedly uploaded child pornography through Facebook.

Jose Fransico Roque of Archer Road in Salisbury was charged Wednesday with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Roque uploaded at least three images through Facebook in April 2020. The Rowan County Sheriffs Office started an investigation in October, seized his electronic devices and obtained warrants Wednesday after interviewing the man earlier in the month.