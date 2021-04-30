April 30, 2021

Sheriff’s Office: High-speed chase called off on I-85, but charges could be coming

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:30 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says charges could be coming in an incident where an Interstate 85 motorcycle chase was called off.

At 8:45 p.m. on April 13, a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a motorcycle driving recklessly through traffic at a high rate of speed on Interstate 85. The operator of the motorcycle, who hasn’t yet been identified, sped away from the deputy at a speed of more than 100 mph, a Rowan Sheriff’s Office report states.

The chase was called off because of danger to civilians and the deputy.

“It was determined by supervisors at the time that there was too much risk associated with the chase and the number of civilian vehicles that were traveling the interstate at the time, so the chase was canceled,” a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office report states.

A saddlebag containing the vehicle registration information dislodged from the motorcycle as it sped away. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said potential charges could be coming.

Crime

