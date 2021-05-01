May 1, 2021

Photos: Salisbury High advances to 2AA state championship

By Staff Report

Published 10:56 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

For the second consecutive week, Salisbury’s football team played the nothing-to-lose card deftly and used a late Wade Robins field goal to survive and advance in the 2AA state playoffs. Friday night’s spellbinding 24-21 victory at North Davidson gave the Hornets the West region state title and a berth in Thursday’s state championship game.

