Behmer named chairman of United Way campaign

Staff report

Jim Behmer, director of Salisbury-Rowan Utilities, will serve as chairman of the 2021-2022 Rowan County United Way campaign.

He will oversee United Way’s annual fundraising effort on behalf of local health and human service programs supported by the organization.

Behmer earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and is a licensed professional engineer in North Carolina. He served as Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand from 1993-1995. He also earned his master of public administration degree at Appalachian State University in December 2019.

For 20 years, Behmer has worked for the city of Salisbury and volunteered with United Way. He has served in multiple roles within the Campaign Cabinet, and during last year’s campaign, was Campaign Vice Chair and leader of the Presidents Division. He currently serves as a board member and has been the recipient of the organization’s 2017 Jackie Award and 2018 Helping Hand Award.

“I feel strongly that Rowan County United Way plays a critical role in serving our community, providing assistance during times of crisis, and connecting people and resources to build a stronger community,” Behmer said in a news release.

One of the many things he describes looking forward to this year is the measurable outcomes that will be shared by the organization’s Community Investment Partners.

“I am proud to serve our community and will continue to assist the United Way to ensure that we are always improving and providing maximum support to the people we serve.”

“Having given so much of his time and talent to us, we know Jim is an excellent match for this role”, says Audrey Eudy, philanthropy director. “His positivity, enthusiasm and dedication will make this year’s campaign an amazing success. It is our hope that the entire community will support him in this tremendous effort.”

The United Way campaign supports 19 local programs focusing on substance abuse, mental health, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs. Last year, more than 83,000 Rowan County citizens received services from the annual United Way campaign. The campaign will begin with a kick-off on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Bell Tower Park. For more information, visit www.

rowanunitedway.org and follow Rowan County United Way on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.