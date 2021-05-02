May 2, 2021

  • 50°
Jim Behmer

Behmer named chairman of United Way campaign

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 2, 2021

Staff report

Jim Behmer, director of Salisbury-Rowan Utilities, will serve as chairman of the 2021-2022 Rowan County United Way campaign.

He will oversee United Way’s annual fundraising effort on behalf of local health and human service programs supported by the organization.

Behmer earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and is a licensed professional engineer in North Carolina. He served as Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand from 1993-1995. He also earned his master of public administration degree at Appalachian State University in December 2019.

For 20 years, Behmer has worked for the city of Salisbury and volunteered with United Way. He has served in multiple roles within the Campaign Cabinet, and during last year’s campaign, was Campaign Vice Chair and leader of the Presidents Division. He currently serves as a board member and has been the recipient of the organization’s 2017 Jackie Award and 2018 Helping Hand Award.

“I feel strongly that Rowan County United Way plays a critical role in serving our community, providing assistance during times of crisis, and connecting people and resources to build a stronger community,” Behmer said in a news release.

One of the many things he describes looking forward to this year is the measurable outcomes that will be shared by the organization’s Community Investment Partners.

“I am proud to serve our community and will continue to assist the United Way to ensure that we are always improving and providing maximum support to the people we serve.”

“Having given so much of his time and talent to us, we know Jim is an excellent match for this role”, says Audrey Eudy, philanthropy director. “His positivity, enthusiasm and dedication will make this year’s campaign an amazing success. It is our hope that the entire community will support him in this tremendous effort.”

The United Way campaign supports 19 local programs focusing on substance abuse, mental health, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs. Last year, more than 83,000 Rowan County citizens received services from the annual United Way campaign. The campaign will begin with a kick-off on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Bell Tower Park. For more information, visit www.
rowanunitedway.org and follow Rowan County United Way on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Print Article

Comments

News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

News

Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

Kannapolis

Baseball is back: Cannon Ballers prepare to play opening game at Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd talks issues, possible Trump endorsement in 2022 U.S. Senate race

Business

Biz Roundup: Steve Chandler of ‘Be An Original’ campaign to speak at Chamber event

Faith

Union Lutheran Church welcomes new music director

High School

High school football: St. Pauls, a team from Robeson County, next up for Hornets

Local

Commissioners to convene for first May meeting Monday

Local

Rowan County Animal Shelter, captive animal facilities coped with pandemic challenges

China Grove

China Grove’s Market at the Mill kicks off Friday

Education

End of an era: Enochville Elementary looks back on 85 years of history

Local

Baseball: White to make pro debut in Kannapolis

Business

Behmer named chairman of United Way campaign

Local

Town of Spencer brings back spring events

Lifestyle

‘We need some fun’: Lee Street theatre unveils in-person shows of Season 14

Business

‘From A to Z, we’ve got it’: Couple of collectors opens dreamed-of variety store in Salisbury

Guest columns

Mike Wilson: I’m not really a caffeine addict, but …

News

Buttigieg in NC to pitch infrastructure plan

Nation/World

Mars helicopter gets an extra month of flying

Crime

Gov. Cooper pardons man who had murder convictions vacated

Coronavirus

Health officials blame anxiety for fainting reactions to vaccine

Coronavirus

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

Nation/World

Biden takes part as Amtrak celebrates its 50th anniversary