May 2, 2021

Letter: On Marxism, NBA and immigrants

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 2, 2021

My how things change when the shoe is on the other foot.

Major corporations donate millions to a self-proclaimed Marxist organization so one of its co-founders can buy multiple homes.

The face of the NBA tweets out racist hate speech “uneducated” to all the facts. Yet, the league and Twitter remain silent.

Illegal aliens openly walk across the border and are sent to our cities with no penalty while most Americans are still subjected to restrictions. Remember America The Beautiful?

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

