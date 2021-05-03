Annual BlockWork project accepting applications

The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission and Salisbury Housing Advocacy Commission are now accepting BlockWork applications from Salisbury city neighborhoods through Friday, June 11.

The 2021 BlockWork event has been set for Saturday, October 23, on “National Make a Difference Day.” BlockWork is a grassroots program developed in 2010 by the Community Appearance Commission’s Neighborhood Leaders Alliance (NLA). The event strives to bring residents and community volunteers together to build cleaner and safer neighborhoods. Projects include carpentry, painting, landscaping and general clean-up in a one-block area. Long-term maintenance responsibility is assumed by block property owners, residents and neighborhood participants.

This year’s BlockWork will be the 11th annual event, highlighting over a decade of improving homes in Salisbury. In 11 years, there have been 12 successful BlockWork projects, including two small-scale projects in Green Hills and the North Main neighborhood. Last year, volunteers worked in the 200 block of South Clay Street.

The BlockWork applications and guidelines can be found at www.salisburync.gov/Blockwork. Applications can be submitted by postal mail, email or accepted in person with Alyssa Nelson at the City Office Building, 132 N. Main Street, Salisbury NC 28144 by Friday, June 11, 2021. For further information, please call 704-638-5235 or email BlockWork@salisburync.gov.