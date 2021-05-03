Blotter: One charged, another runs away during Salisbury traffic stop

SALISBURY — A traffic stop on Park Avenue Saturday ended with one man facing charges and another running away with a gun in his hand.

Vernon Tyree Clinding, 31, of Winston-Salem, was charged Saturday with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. He was the driver in a vehicle Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said was stopped for a broken tag light.

While Clinding remained in the vehicle, a male passenger, who hasn’t been identified, ran from the scene. DeSantis said the man had a gun in his hand as he ran away.

No further information was released about the incident.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Walmart on Friday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Friday reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.

• A man overdosed Saturday in the 1300 block of Montgomery Avenue.

• A man reported a hit-and-run Saturday in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Tractor Supply Co. on Saturday reported shoplifting in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Sunday reported a stolen bicycle in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported an assault in the 200 block of Front Creek Road in Salisbury.

• A West Rowan Middle School student was charged with disorderly conduct for disrupting other students Friday in the 5900 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 5100 block of Foster Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Friday reported a non-residential burglary in the 1500 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Friday overdosed in the 200 block of Mendenhall Road in Salisbury.

• Martin Marietta Aggregates on Friday reported a burglary in the 1500 block of Superior Avenue in Kannapolis.

• A man on Friday reported an overdose at the Mooresville Dragway in the 1200 block of Wilkinson Road.

• A sexual assault was reported Saturday.

• Franklin Baptist Church on Saturday reported the larceny of a catalytic converter in the 3800 block of U.S. 601.

• A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Saturday after receiving a call about an offender making a friend request on Facebook to the victim he raped.

• Eastern Rowan Saddle Club on Saturday reported credit card fraud in the 300 block of Saddle Club Drive.

• Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store on Sunday reported the larceny of diesel fuel.

• A man on Sunday reported property damage in the 200 block of Rosemont Road.

• Erin Marie Kirkman, 40, was charged Friday with having a fictitious tag or license plate in the 10500 block of Old Beatty Ford Road.