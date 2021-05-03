May 3, 2021

  • 66°

Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash

By News Service Report

Published 12:11 am Monday, May 3, 2021

WINGATE (AP) — A helicopter pilot has died after a crash in North Carolina.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the helicopter was cropdusting fields when it reportedly became tangled in power lines.

The crash occurred Sunday near Bell Mill Road near Wingate, a few miles southeast of Charlotte.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

No further information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.

