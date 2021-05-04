High school girls soccer: Sutton scores 5 goals for Hornets

Staff report

MARSHALL — Sutton Webb scored five goals as Salisbury’s girls soccer team rolled to a 9-1 win in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Monday.

The 14th-seeded Hornets (11-1) won at third-seeded Madison (10-2), champs of the Western Highlands Conference.

Webb had three goals by halftime.

Also scoring for Salisbury were Izzy Banish, Kyna Zaldivar, Caroline Cardelle and Lillie Rusher.

Rusher scored at the very end of the match.

Caroline Cardelle had four assists. Zaldivar, Banish and Rusher had one each.

Salisbury also got excellent play from Sydney Hlavacek, Theresa Holland, Stella Koontz and Sage Huffman.

Salisbury plays Wednesday at the winner of the Atkins-Shelby match that was postoned to Tuesday.