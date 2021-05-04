Post accepting submissions for Mother’s Day photos, stories
In Sunday’s Post, we want to highlight the moms of Salisbury, Rowan County and Kannapolis for Mother’s Day.
Email us a single image that includes your mom. Feel free to send images that include children or grandchildren, too. Include your mom’s name and anyone else pictured in the image with the email. Make sure the photos you send are original images rather than screenshots.
With every picture, please include biographical information about your mom and any short stories that might give people a good description of who she is.
Please limit submissions to 300 words. Email submissions to news@salisburypost.com or use the form below. Deadline is noon on Friday.
You Might Like
Perkins Cafeteria plans for July opening, looks to provide ‘wholesome, quality meals’
SALISBURY — Despite the challenges that come with launching a new restaurant during a pandemic, Perkins Cafeteria plans to open... read more