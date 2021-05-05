Blotter: May 5

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man overdosed Monday in the 400 block of Mike Drive.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported Monday in the 400 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• Tool Rental Depot on Monday reported a larceny in the 2000 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Monday reported an assault in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Tuesday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 300 block of North Jackson Street.

• Rowan Helping Ministries reported hit-and-run, property damage, in the 200 block of North Long Street.

• A rape was reported Tuesday in Salisbury.

• Jeremy Emmanuel Durham, 30, was charged Monday with assault by strangulation in the 1300 block of West Horah Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Monday reported fraudulent bank activity in Gold Hill.

• A woman on Monday reported a stolen license plate in the 1200 block of Wilkinson Road in Mooresville.

• Stout Heating and Air on Monday reported stolen mail in the 4200 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• First Bank on Monday reported fraud in the 100 block of Granite Lane in China Grove.

• Efrem Pernell Gaither, 22, was charged Monday with larceny of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Gary Wayne Steele, 36, was charged Monday with injury to trees, crops or lands in the 200 block of North Main Street in China Grove.