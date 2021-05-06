May 6, 2021

  • 59°

Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Week

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

SALISBURY – Kelly Hain has seen 32 Teacher Appreciation Weeks come and go in her time in the field, but this one is special.

“We’ve had such a crazy year,” Hain said.

Hain, kindergarten teacher at Hurley Elementary School, said teaching during a pandemic has been challenging, but it has also been one of her most rewarding years.

She said the cohorts students spent all last semester and most of this semester in gave teachers smaller classes to work with and forced them fit as much instruction as they could in the two days they saw the cohorts each week. The kids come in and are excited to be there, but not everything about the year has been good.

“I’m a hugger and it’s been hard,” Hain said.

This week, Hain has been getting notes from her students. One girl told Hain she wants her to move on to first grade so she can stay in her class. Her students have been giving her letters telling her they love her and she is their favorite person.

She has managed to stay in touch with her former students as well. Some of her students who were 5 at the time she taught them are now 37.

The school has given faculty candy, cakes and other snacks. On Wednesday, when students were out of the building, teachers were given certificates to pick up strawberries from Patterson Farm.

Sally Schultz, a Knox Middle teacher and Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Teacher of The Year, said the school has been giving teachers treats through the week. She enjoys the goodies from the school, but her favorite part of the week is getting messages from former students.

“You realize you had an impact on them,” Schultz said.

Tyler Ritchie, a special education teacher at South Rowan High, said administration has brought teachers breakfast and lunch this week and sent out congratulations messages.

The difference for Ritchie this year is more parents take time to thank teachers for their work. He used to teach kindergarten and hears from parents telling him about the impact he has had on their students as they move through school.

Ritchie said teachers never know what they’ve done has been impactful, but hearing about how a student is doing a few years later helps.

Linda Mercado, a sixth-grade science teacher at Corriher-Lipe Middle, said she hears from former students often, not just during this special week. One recently someone thanked her for pushing them to work harder in class.

“When I was teaching them, they did not necessarily appreciate what I was doing, but realize now if I did not push or believe in them they would not be making strides,” Mercado said.

Mercado said she feels more exhausted at this point in the year than she normally would, but the challenges have helped her grow as an educator.

“We could have been defeated, but we had to accept this is the hand that we’ve been dealt and step up,” Mercado said.

Print Article

Comments

Local

City fights invasive beetles by injecting trees with insecticide

Local

City names downtown recipients for federal Parks Service grant

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs 2021-22 budget priorities, supports buying body cameras

Education

Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Week

Education

Livingstone College wins $30,000 Home Depot grant

Education

Shoutouts

News

Shield-A-Badge With Prayer program enters 26th year, accepting volunteers to pair with officers

Education

COVID-19 infection, quarantine numbers in Rowan-Salisbury Schools reach new highs

High School

High school football: Offensive line came together for Hornets, who play for state title tonight

Local

Pro baseball: White makes pro debut and says, ‘It felt amazing to be out there’

Education

West Rowan Middle eighth grader wins investment writing contest

Local

YSUP Rowan invites agencies to participate in youth-focused training

Nation/World

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines

News

As demand drops, Cooper visits vaccine clinic to urge usage

News

NC lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

News

N.C. bill banning Down syndrome abortions nears floor vote

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees 301st death from COVID-19

Coronavirus

N.C. lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

Local

Rowan Public Library joins initiative to help people with digital connectivity

Local

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Crime

Blotter: May 5

Local

Salisbury’s McElroy named top city, county communications professional in state

Local

Locals condemn use of force during 2019 traffic stop of Georgia woman

Kannapolis

Back and better than ever: Cannon Ballers kick off inaugural season in Atrium Health Ballpark