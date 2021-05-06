High school girls soccer: Hornets advance in playoffs
Staff report
WINSTON-SALEM — Sutton Webb scored three goals as No. 14 Salisbury won 4-2 at No. 6 Atkins in the second round of the 2A playoffs Wednesday.
Piper Muire also scored for the Hornets (12-1).
Salisbury will be going to No. 7 Lake Norman Charter next.
