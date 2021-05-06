May 6, 2021

High school softball: East, West win; more rain for Carson

By Post Sports

Published 1:49 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

East Rowan’s Myah Sifford. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

West Rowan’s Brooke Kennerly.Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

From staff reports

TROY — Haley Strange struck out 16 and pitched a two-hitter to lead 15th-seeded East Rowan to an 8-0 win at No. 7 Montgomery Central on Wednesday in the second round of the 3A softball playoffs

“It was a good performance,” East coach Todd McNeely said. “Timely hits tonight up and down the lineup, and Haley pitched great.”

Myah Sifford had three hits, while Maddie Schroeder, Tiffin Jacobs and Brooke Vander Pol had two each.

Schroeder’s triple was the biggest blow.

East (9-4) scored twice in the first inning and kept adding on until blowing the game open with a four-run seventh.

East will be playing Carson, Marvin Ridge or Alexander Central in the third round.

•••

MONROE — Taylor Walton pitched a one-hitter and struck out four as 16th-seeded West Rowan rolled to a 6-0 win at No. 8 Piedmont in the second round of the 3A softball playoffs.

Madelyn VonCanon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the Falcons’ first run, and Megyn Spicer singled home a run.

Brooke Kennerly led off the third with a solo homer for a 3-0 lead. Caylie Keller had a run-scoring hit to make it 4-0.

Walton hit a two-run homer to finish the scoring for the Falcons (12-2).

Kenadi Sproul and Spicer had two hits each.

West plays at North Buncombe next. No. 5 North Buncombe beat Enka 4-0.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson is still trying to play its first-round game in the 3A playoffs.

The Cougars were rained out Monday and Tuesday.

They had just gotten started on Wednesday against Marvin Ridge when the rains came again.

Carson did take an early 2-0 lead on first-inning hits by Ellie Wilhelm, Kary Hales and Allie Burns.

The game will be resumed in the bottom of the first on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with Burns on third base with two outs. Makayla Johnson will be batting.

Carson pitcher Lonna Addison held Marvin Ridge scoreless in the top of the first.

Alexander Central awaits the winner.

 

