May 6, 2021

  • 59°

Letter: If you don’t like it, do something about it

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

For the groups that say they have 15 places that “Fame” could be placed, that would be great. I don’t think it will happen. Some certain groups push and push to get what they want — their way or no way.

The place at the cemetery where she will be placed is at least a place for her to be seen instead of laying in a building and going to waste.

For people who are complaining about the site, get off your duff and go over there and work to improve the place. Fix the wall, fix the gate and anything else that needs to be worked on. Make it look great.

Working on the place and making it look good is better than complaining about it.

I hate all the trouble that took place because certain people demanded that it be moved. Some people like to cause trouble. I liked it where it was.

— Nancy Lloyd

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Local

City fights invasive beetles by injecting trees with insecticide

Local

City names downtown recipients for federal Parks Service grant

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs 2021-22 budget priorities, supports buying body cameras

Education

Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Week

Education

Livingstone College wins $30,000 Home Depot grant

Education

Shoutouts

News

Shield-A-Badge With Prayer program enters 26th year, accepting volunteers to pair with officers

Education

COVID-19 infection, quarantine numbers in Rowan-Salisbury Schools reach new highs

High School

High school football: Offensive line came together for Hornets, who play for state title tonight

Local

Pro baseball: White makes pro debut and says, ‘It felt amazing to be out there’

Education

West Rowan Middle eighth grader wins investment writing contest

Local

YSUP Rowan invites agencies to participate in youth-focused training

Nation/World

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines

News

As demand drops, Cooper visits vaccine clinic to urge usage

News

NC lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

News

N.C. bill banning Down syndrome abortions nears floor vote

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees 301st death from COVID-19

Coronavirus

N.C. lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

Local

Rowan Public Library joins initiative to help people with digital connectivity

Local

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Crime

Blotter: May 5

Local

Salisbury’s McElroy named top city, county communications professional in state

Local

Locals condemn use of force during 2019 traffic stop of Georgia woman

Kannapolis

Back and better than ever: Cannon Ballers kick off inaugural season in Atrium Health Ballpark