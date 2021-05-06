May 6, 2021

Livingstone College wins $30,000 Home Depot grant

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

SALISBURY – Livingstone College has won $30,000 in a program that will be used to build a podcast cafe and upgrade its game room.

The Home Depot Retool Your School program strives to give back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This year, Home Depot increased its support for HBCUs by $1 million in campus improvement grants across 30 schools. The grants, ranging from $20,000 to $75,000, are awarded based on consumer voting.

Livingstone will use its $30,000 to repurpose its existing game room, located on the first floor of the Walls Center, into a podcast cafe and game room.

The cafe will include three sound-proof cubicles and a control room within a space separate from the main game room area. Each cubicle will be outfitted with a microphone, and audio and video components for broadcasting. The main game room will be reconfigured to include a stage for performances and small events. The game room will also feature lounge seating, a pool table and an air hockey table.

“Podcasts are rising in popularity as a simple way to communicate to the masses,” said Orlando Lewis, vice president of student affairs. “This project would provide a professional venue for amateur and expert podcasters. It will also provide students a platform for self-expressions lending to improved mental and
behavioral well-being.”

Anthony Brown, student activities director, led the college’s campaign with the help of the Division of Student Affairs, alumni affairs, the student body and the student Retool Your School team.

“I believe that anything is possible to achieve at Livingstone College,” Browan said. “With a sprinkle of love from our alumni, strength from our community partners and support of our student body, we will meet every goal.”

This is the second win for Livingstone College in campaign. The college won $30,000 in 2018 and used that money to upgrade its outdoor pavilion area.

