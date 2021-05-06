More than $100,000 in property reported stolen from Old Beatty Ford Road site

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says thieves made off with $100,000 in scrap and other items from a site on Old Beatty Ford Road owned by Old Carolina Brick.

A Rowan sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday was called to the site, which is no longer actively used by the company, for a theft that occurred after April 27. There were multiple burn piles used to melt plastic and other material off of copper wire, said Maj. John Sifford.

Sifford said there was a large hole cut into the building and a chair placed behind it to watch for people coming into the building while thieves were there. A number of tools and tool bags were found on the property used to enter the building and strip materials, Sifford said. A tool bag in an electric room contained an empty alcoholic beverage container, Sifford said.

No suspects have been identified in the incident, but Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies as well as the property owners plan to review footage from a deer camera that was set up after previous thefts.

In January, two men, John Arthur Quince and Harry Wilson Long III, were charged with crimes connected to the theft of more than $1 million from the same location. They allegedly stole scrap and equipment before selling it elsewhere.