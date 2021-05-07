Blotter: Four added to sheriff’s most wanted list

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has updated its most wanted list to include four new people.

All four people are registered sex offenders and wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for charges related to their status. Anyone with information about one or more of them can contact Mah. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687 or Rowan-Salisbury Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Deangelo Miller, 48, is wanted on a May 2021 charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He’s a Black man who’s 48 years old, 5 feet 10 inches and weights 215 pounds. His last known location is Fries Street in Salisbury. He’s originally from Iowa.

David Alan Full, 56, is wanted on a charge of failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender. He’s a white man listed as 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. His last known location is Spencer.

David Lee Gillespie, 56, is wanted on a charge of failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender. He’s a white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. His last known location is Salisbury.

Dimetri Martese Stother, 24, is wanted on a registered sex offender violation. He’s a Black man who is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. His last known location is Salisbury.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman overdosed Wednesday in the 100 block of Red Pine Road in Gold Hill.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Crescent Heights Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a motor vehicle theft at the intersection of Old Beatty Ford Road and Interstate 85 in China Grove.

• A man on Wednesday reported his vehicle was stolen out of his driveway in the 1100 block of Hard Scrabble Court in Cleveland.

• Justin Dewayne Gallimore, 36, was charged Wednesday with felony selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance in the 500 block of Cedar Glen Circle in Cleveland.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported fraud in the 100 block of Clancy Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Jaquwan Omarion Dillard, 19, was charged Thursday with felon robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.