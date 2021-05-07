May 7, 2021

  • 64°
The new people added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list are, from left, Deangelo Miller, David Alan Full, David Lee Gillespie and Dimetri Martese Stother.

Blotter: Four added to sheriff’s most wanted list

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:41 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has updated its most wanted list to include four new people.

All four people are registered sex offenders and wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for charges related to their status. Anyone with information about one or more of them can contact Mah. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687 or Rowan-Salisbury Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Deangelo Miller, 48, is wanted on a May 2021 charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He’s a Black man who’s 48 years old, 5 feet 10 inches and weights 215 pounds. His last known location is Fries Street in Salisbury. He’s originally from Iowa.

David Alan Full, 56, is wanted on a charge of failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender. He’s a white man listed as 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. His last known location is Spencer.

David Lee Gillespie, 56, is wanted on a charge of failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender. He’s a white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. His last known location is Salisbury.

Dimetri Martese Stother, 24, is wanted on a registered sex offender violation. He’s a Black man who is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. His last known location is Salisbury.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman overdosed Wednesday in the 100 block of Red Pine Road in Gold Hill.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Crescent Heights Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a motor vehicle theft at the intersection of Old Beatty Ford Road and Interstate 85 in China Grove.

• A man on Wednesday reported his vehicle was stolen out of his driveway in the 1100 block of Hard Scrabble Court in Cleveland.

• Justin Dewayne Gallimore, 36, was charged Wednesday with felony selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance in the 500 block of Cedar Glen Circle in Cleveland.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported fraud in the 100 block of Clancy Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Jaquwan Omarion Dillard, 19, was charged Thursday with felon robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Four added to sheriff’s most wanted list

High School

High school football: Some anxious moments, but Hornets win state title

Local

Photos: Salisbury High Hornets win big in 2AA championship game

Local

County manager outlines projections for the upcoming fiscal year budget, suggests uses for stimulus money

Business

Miami-based Browns Athletic Apparel opens second screen printing location in Salisbury

News

At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as ‘heroes’

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cluster identified at Granite Quarry Elementary

Coronavirus

More than half of North Carolinians have now taken at least one vaccine shot

Local

City hopes to cover expenses in 2021-22 budget with surplus revenue generated this year

Local

Fallen tree proves to be a blessing for local nonprofit Happy Roots

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Health department drops quarantine time from 14 to 10 days

Crime

Blotter: More than $100,000 in property reported stolen from Old Beatty Ford Road site

Local

City fights invasive beetles by injecting trees with insecticide

Local

City names downtown recipients for federal Parks Service grant

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs 2021-22 budget priorities, supports buying body cameras

Education

Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Week

Education

Livingstone College wins $30,000 Home Depot grant

Education

Shoutouts

News

Shield-A-Badge With Prayer program enters 26th year, accepting volunteers to pair with officers

Education

COVID-19 infection, quarantine numbers in Rowan-Salisbury Schools reach new highs

High School

High school football: Offensive line came together for Hornets, who play for state title tonight

Local

Pro baseball: White makes pro debut and says, ‘It felt amazing to be out there’

Education

West Rowan Middle eighth grader wins investment writing contest