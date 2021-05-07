May 7, 2021

High school softball: Carson advances in playoffs

By Post Sports

Published 5:46 am Friday, May 7, 2021

 

Carson’s Ellie Wilhelm. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson held on to beat Marvin Ridge 5-3 on Thursday in a first-round game in the 3A softball state playoffs.

The teams were rained out on Monday and Tuesday. Play was stopped by weather in the bottom of the first on Wednesday, with Carson leading 2-0.

Marvin Ridge hit three solo homers, but Carson’s Lonna Addison pitched a complete game. She allowed five hits. She struck out two and walked none.

Carson got two hits each from Ellie Wilhelm, Allie Burns and Landry Stewart.

Carson plays at Alexander Central Friday, with the winner of that game playing East Rowan in the third round.

East Rowan and West Rowan already have won twice in the playoffs. West plays at North Buncombe on Friday.

