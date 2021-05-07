MInor league baseball: Cannon Ballers still looking for first win
Staff report
KANNAPOLIS — Luisangel Acuna hit a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning to break a tie, and the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6-1 on Thursday.
Acuna is the brother of Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna.
The Wood Ducks have won the first three games in the six-game series. The teams play again Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They’re off Monday.
