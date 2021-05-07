May 7, 2021

  • 54°

Photos: Salisbury High Hornets win big in 2AA championship game

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:04 am Friday, May 7, 2021

The Salisbury Hornets turned a tie game into a blowout over St. Pauls High School Thursday with a strong defensive performance in the 2AA championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, .

With 11:54 left in the first half, the score was tied at 14 after a St. Pauls offensive lineman fell on a fumble in the endzone. The Hornets wouldn’t let the opposing Bulldogs score after that.

Quarterback Vance Honeycutt’s performance gave a big boost to the Hornet’s offense. Honeycutt ran for four touchdowns and tossed a fifth to Jalon Walker. He topped 100 yards rushing and throwing. For his performance, Honeycutt was named the game’s MVP.

The final score was 42-14.

