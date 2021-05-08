High school softball: Season ends for Falcons
Staff report
WEAVERVILLE — West Rowan ended its softball season on Friday with a 3-2 loss at North Buncombe.
It was the last high school game for senior starters Taylor Walton, KK Dowling, Allison Ennis, Caylie Keller and Megyn Spicer.
West (12-3) came back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie, but the Black Hawks (15-0) answered with the deciding run in the bottom of the sixth.
North Buncombe advanced to the regional round and will play the winner of Saturday’s Alexander Central-East Rowan game.
North Buncombe used a double, a single and some aggressive baserunning to score twice in the bottom of the first.
West was held to one hit in the first three innings, but Brooke Kennerly hit a solo homer in the fourth. Dowling followed with a double, but the Falcons couldn’t get her home.
In the top of the sixth, Kenadi Sproul walked, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Clarke to make it 2-all, but North Buncombe used a single, an error and a passed ball to score the decisive run in the bottom half .
West went down 1-2-3 in the seventh.
Kennerly had two of West’s three hits.
Walton struck out 10, walked two and allowed five hits.
North Buncombe pitcher Karylyn Pickens struck out 11 and walked two.
High school girls soccer: Hornets end season
