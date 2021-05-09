High school baseball: Mustangs top Falcons on strength of hurlers

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — There’s not much down time in North Piedmont Conference baseball.

East Rowan lost to Carson on Friday and had to bounce back against West Rowan’s tough left-hander Casey Gouge on Saturday on the road.

The Mustangs were successful. They managed a weekend split. They beat the Falcons 2-1.

They did it mostly with pitching, which is the way they’re expected to do it. East’s defense, which sprung some leaks against Carson, was flawless against West.

Chance Mako, a towering sophomore committed to N.C. State, and junior Cameron Padgett, a UNC commit, combined to hold West to one hit.

Austin Fulk produced a two-run double in the second inning to plate East’s runs.

West used three walks and a hit batsman to score its run in the third. Noah Loeblein walked with the bases loaded.

Mako threw 102 pitches in five innings — the pitch-count limit is 105 — striking out nine and walking six.

Padgett saved it for the Mustangs with two hitless relief innings. He struck out three.

Hunter Watts had an infield hit for West (1-3, 0-2) in the fourth.

Gouge handled six innings with 67 pitches. He struck out seven and walked one. Andrew Kennerly pitched the seventh for West.

East (3-1, 1-1) got eight hits, with Fulk accounting for three. Aiden Schenck had a double.