Letter: Facts can lead us out of darkness

Donald Trump was defeated by over 7 million votes in the 2020 election. This was the widest popular vote margin since President Obama’s initial victory in 2008. Every Republican politician today, including Ted Budd, who is disputing the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, knows full well that he or she is promoting a dangerous lie. It has been said that the stability of democracy “depends on the consent of those who have lost”.

If after every future election we begin to question the choice of the people, it will drive a stake through the heart of our democratic process. Trump and his followers, whether they are aware of it or not, seem to be following the advice often attributed to Josef Goebbels (Hitler’s propaganda minister) that, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

The only weapon available to us against the onslaught of lies, which our political system is now being forced to endure, is truth itself. Facts, which are clearly stated and often told, can lead us out of this darkness.

— Keith Townsend

Mt. Ulla