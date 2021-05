Salisbury High School Class of 1981 40th reunion

Salisbury High School Class Of 1981 will host its 40th reunion. The reunion will be from 7-11 p.m., Aug. 21, at Bangkok Downtown, 131 East Innes Street in Salisbury.

Please help spread the word. For more information, contact John Bernhardt at 404-408-8292, Marie Jones Wood at 704-433-3081 or reebop@carolina.rr.com , or see the Facebook page at Salisbury High School Class of 1981.