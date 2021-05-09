Salisbury High School Class of 1981 40th reunion
Salisbury High School Class Of 1981 will host its 40th reunion. The reunion will be from 7-11 p.m., Aug. 21, at Bangkok Downtown, 131 East Innes Street in Salisbury.
Please help spread the word. For more information, contact John Bernhardt at 404-408-8292, Marie Jones Wood at 704-433-3081 or reebop@carolina.rr.com, or see the Facebook page at Salisbury High School Class of 1981.
You Might Like
Amy-Lynn Albertson: Arts and Ag Farm Tour set for June 5
May is here and that means spring, strawberries, flowers, baby animals and the promise of tomatoes to come. The Rowan... read more