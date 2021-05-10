Blotter: Woman says she was shot in hand on Lincolnton Road

SALISBURY — A woman said she was shot in the hand Saturday in the 400 block of Lincolnton Road in Salisbury, according to Salisbury Police.

The woman, a 23-year-old female, said she was shot in the hand while walking on the sidewalk somewhere between Salisbury High School and the Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post.

The woman offered conflicting stories about the incident. Lt. Justin Crews said the woman called family to make sure her car was returned home before seeking medical care.

She was not seriously injured and told police she wasn’t sure who shot her.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Friday reported an assault in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Team Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Cadillac on Friday reported a hit-and-run in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Rushco No. 4 in the 1900 block of West Innes Street reported an employee stole $239 by not paying for lottery tickets.

• Walmart on Friday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man on Friday presented a fake ID to obtain a cashiers check in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 2400 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury. The victim was uncooperative.

• A firearm was found Friday during a wreck at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Fulton Street in Salisbury.

• Sheetz on Saturday reported shoplifting in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Saturday reported a burglary in the 300 block of South Craige Street in Salisbury.

• A juvenile on Laurel Pointe Circle in Salisbury reported a person entered his home and assaulted him Saturday.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle.

• Big Lots on Sunday reported shoplifting in the 700 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.

• Walmart on Sunday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Trash dumping was reported Thursday in the 600 block of Walton Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported recovered stolen property in the 3500 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A trailer theft was reported Thursday in the 500 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury.

• A West Rowan Middle School student was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule six controlled substance, which includes marijuana and THC.

• A man on Thursday reported credit card fraud.

• A woman on Thursday reported an assault in the 100 block of Kittey Lane in China Grove.

• A man on Thursday reported the theft of packages from a residence in the 200 block of Patton Lane in Kannapolis.

• A woman on Thursday reported property damage in the 100 block of Chapel Court in Salisbury.