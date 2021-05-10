High school boys golf: Fowler tees off in state

By Mike London

PINEHURST — Narrow greens, deep bunkers, sharp doglegs, elevated tees.

The adjectives used to describe the Pinehurst No. 6 course are scary ones for average golfers. Fortunately, for Salisbury High senior Will Fowler, he isn’t average.

On his bad days, he’s still better than most. On his good days, he can be something special.

He is hoping for one of those good ones today.

Fowler will be representing his school and Rowan County, when he tees off at 10:50 a.m. in the 2A State Championships. Fowler was Rowan’s only male qualifier for the golf state championships in any classification.

He knows the course.

“I played it last year,” Fowler said. “A few days before my birthday, I went down there and played No. 6 with two of my friends. That was right before COVID shut everything down. It can be a tough course, especially if it’s windy, but I know where I need to hit it. I know the holes where I have to play it safe. It’s a course where I believe I can play well.”

Fowler had a chance to play a practice round on Sunday and reacquainted himself with the course on the eve of the tournament.

He played that practice round with the two Oak Grove qualifiers. He made friends in fiercely contested Central Carolina Conference matches, a league which had five stout teams. CCC squads Ledford and West Davidson were the two qualifying teams from the 2A Midwest Regional. Central Davidson had one of the individual qualifiers.

It was a tougher than normal year to qualify. In standard times, three teams and the top half-dozen individuals not on those three teams, advance from each regional tournament to the state level.

But with a COVID-condensed field, only two teams, plus the top four individuals, moved on to the state event. These are 48-man tournaments, with the 1A golfers teeing off at Foxfire and the 3A linksters tackling Longleaf. For the 4A qualifiers, the challenge is Pinehurst No. 2.

It’s been quite a trip for Fowler to get to this point.

He remembers playing golf for the first time when he was 7 or 8.

Golf competed with soccer and baseball for his athletic attention for several years, but golf eventually won out.

“When I was going to Salisbury Academy, (Warrior Golf Club’s) Brian Lee coached our team, and he was a big influence on me,” Fowler said. “And one of my best friends was Charlie Barr. He was on his way to being a great golfer.”

Fowler was an All-CCC golfer as a freshman in 2018 and repeated that accolade a sophomore in 2019. Lots of outstanding CCC golfers lost the 2020 season to COVID.

Back in 2018, Fowler was on the verge of qualifying for the state tournament in the 2A Midwest Regional at Pilot Knob, but there was an error on the scorecard he submitted.

When he realized the mistake, he self-reported it. Officially, he became a DQ. He knew he’d done the right thing, but he also wondered if he would ever get another chance to play in a state event.

His sophomore year the 2A Midwest Regional was held at Warrior. Fowler shot a respectable 83, but it wasn’t good enough to advance.