Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers lose sixth in a row

Rodriguez

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — The Down East Wood Ducks finished off a six-game sweep of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Sunday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Wood Ducks cruised 9-2 in the finale.

Jose Rodriguez had three hits for Kannapolis. Bryan Ramos had two hits, while Sam Abbott hit a home run.

The Cannon Ballers are off Monday.

They will be on the road on Tuesday at Fayetteville to begin a six-game series.

The Cannon Ballers will play their next home game on May 18 against Columbia.