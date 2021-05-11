No injuries after car shot eight times on Old Concord Road

SALISBURY — No one was injured late Tuesday when a vehicle was riddled with bullet holes while at the intersection of Old Concord Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The vehicle, containing a driver and two passengers, was struck by eight bullets around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said the vehicle was traveling toward Innes Street on Old Concord Road when a car pulled beside it. A person in that car fired a number of bullets into the victim’s vehicle.

Police officers found 11 total shell casings at the scene.

The incident is believed to be related to a family matter. Crews said the shooting was not random.

No further information was immediately released.