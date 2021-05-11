May 11, 2021

Salisbury Lions Club names Person of the Year, Lion of the Year at 78th annual banquet

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Lions Club held its 78th annual Person of the Year and Lion of the Year awards banquet last week at the Harold B. Jarrett Legion Hall.

Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds was honored as Person of the Year for his contributions to the Salisbury-Rowan community. In a new release about the banquet, the Lions Club stated:  “(Edds’) efforts in the arena of local economic development were particularly noteworthy, as evidenced by his leadership in the Chamber of Commerce, the Centralina Economic Commission, and as chairman of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.” Edds, also a State Farm Insurance agent, was presented the award by the 2019 Person of the Year, Coleman Emerson.

Bob Loeblein was recognized as Lion of the Year and accepted the award from Lion Jerry Austin, the 2019 winner. Loeblein was cited for his “outstanding leadership” in the Lions Club as program chairman, chairperson of the annual Charter Day Celebration, chairman of the Broom Sales Committee and as club historian. In addition, Loeblein serves on the Budget/Finance Committee.

Lion District Governor Donald Cobb, of the Sparta Lions Club, was in attendance for a special induction ceremony to the North Carolina Lions Hall of Fame. The N.C. Lions Hall of Fame is for the purpose of recognizing the state’s most outstanding Lions for their accomplishments at the club, district and state levels. Loeblein was presented with the honor as well. Among his many accomplishments referenced were his two terms as North Carolina Eye Bank president, North Carolina Lions Foundation president, district governor and his three terms as president of the Salisbury Lions Club, among other achievements.

The Salisbury Lions meet the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Harold B. Jarrett Legion Hall at noon. Visitors are always welcome.

Visit www.facebook.com/SalisburyNCLions to learn more.

