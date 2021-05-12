May 12, 2021

Photo submitted - A Kannapolis police officer helps buckle a child's helmet.

City of Kannapolis to have bike rodeo Saturday

Children ages 5-12 are invited to join the City of Kannapolis for a bike rodeo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the N.C. Research Campus.

What is a bicycle rodeo? It’s a free event where Kannapolis firefighters and police officers show children how to ride their bicycles safely while having fun.

The event will take place at the horseshoe on North Research Campus Drive. Children, and their parents, are invited to visit activity stations to learn more about helmet fittings, bike inspections, hand signals and bike safety. Children will also be able to ride along with Kannapolis police officers and participate in an obstacle course.

Please bring your bike and helmet to the event. (There will be a limited number of bikes a child can borrow to participate in the event).

There will be a limited number of helmets, donated by The Pilot Club, given away during the event.

Due to COVID-19, participants will be required to wear a mask.

Registration is free and required in advance— visit https://bit.ly/3sa7G3X.

