Fluctuating COVID-19 death number back to 302 in Rowan County

SALISBURY — Rowan County started the week with 301 COVID-19 deaths, increased to 302 on Monday, dipped back down to 301 on Tuesday and was back at 302 on Wednesday.

The exact reason for the fluctuation is unclear. State officials told the Post on Tuesday county case information may change after county of residence is verified.

State data show death No. 302 occurred Sunday. Death No. 301 occurred May 2, one week earlier. Report dates lag behind the date of death.

In other COVID-19 data:

• The number of positive cases reported in Rowan County in the previous two weeks is 322, including just nine positives reported Wednesday. It was the second day in a row with single-digit positives reported.

• Compared to neighboring counties, the number of positive cases reported in Rowan County in the previous two weeks is better than Iredell, Cabarrus and Davidson.

• On Wednesday, the number of first vaccination doses administered to Rowan County residents increased by 89. Full vaccinations increased by 275.

• About 32% of Rowan County’s total population is vaccinated with one dose of a vaccine and 28% are considered fully vaccinated. Statewide, the first dose percentage is 40.3% and the full vaccinations are at 35.6%.

• In Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health care Preparedness Coalition — hospitalizations were 216 on Wednesday, up two from the previous day.