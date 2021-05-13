May 13, 2021

  • 41°

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

The sixth annual All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium will take place June 18, 2021 from 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. This will be a virtual event hosted via Zoom. The theme will be “Re-Imagining Church: Reboot-Rebound-Recover.” There will be a diverse array of speakers discussing numerous topics related to the theme.

 Registration is required to attend. To register visit hoodseminary.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The following is a list of speakers:

Elder Michelle Hopper

Administrative assistant to Bishop Randy Borders-Faith Harvest Church

Co-Founder of Hop2it Solutions

Nurse Manager Surgical ICU

“Digital Footprint and Online Worship”

Rev. Brandon Wrencher

Pastor, organizer, writer and trainer, Good Neighbor Movement

“Reimagining Discipleship”

Patricia Marie Commander

Library director, writing center coordinator, adjunct professor

Hood Theological Seminary

“Reaching People and Building Relationship”

Rev. Juston Smith

Campus pastor and executive Director

Appalachian Wesley Foundation

Appalachian State University

“Transitioning Back to In-Person Ministry-Post Covid-19.”

Dr. Lora-Ellen McKinney

Executive director, award-winning author, psychologist

Cedar River Creative Productions

“The Importance of African American Christian Education as a Tool for Pandemic-Era Individual, Community and National Survival.”

Print Article

Comments

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18

Education

Shoutouts: Southern City Church awards educational gifts

Local

City to pave streets surrounding Bell Tower Green after park is constructed

Nation/World

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack

Nation/World

Ohio’s million-dollar idea: Lottery prizes for vaccinations

Nation/World

GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post

Nation/World

Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

Coronavirus

Fluctuating COVID-19 death number back to 302 in Rowan County

Crime

Habitual felon sentenced to at least 8 years in prison

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis to have bike rodeo Saturday

Crime

Two more charged for operating illegal gambling businesses

Education

A.L. Brown celebrates seniors with signing day

Business

Rebounding, but not recovered: Rowan County tourism begins challenging path toward normalcy

High School

High school baseball: Padgett leads Mustangs; 100th win for West coach Graham

Coronavirus

RSS superintendent, Board of Health discuss strategies for increasing student vaccination rates

Education

East Spencer charter school files petition to contest charter revocation