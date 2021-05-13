Shoutouts: Southern City Church awards educational gifts

Southern City Church has awarded educational gifts to two of its young adults. The funds were generated by the church’s Legacy of Leaders program.

During the past ten years the program has honored church members who represent outstanding community service and present young people with scholarships to continue their education. There was no program this year, but two students, Payton Russell and Cortarius Polk, were still awarded $500 each.

Russell is the daughter of Thomas and Alisa Russell of East Spencer. She is a senior biomedical engineering student at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University. She hopes to go on to enroll in physician assistant school.

She runs track and field and is a member of Society of Women Engineers and the Chancellor’s List.

Polk is the son of Christal Hayes, of Salisbury. He is a Catawba College senior majoring in integrated marketing communications and graphic design. His school activities include the Borgen Project Internship, which earned him the President’s Circle Award after mobilizing fifty people to email congress in support of poverty reduction bills.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church scholarships

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church scholarships have been awarded for the coming academic year. The church has awarded $10,750 in scholarships this year including renewals. The following are recipients:

Mason Lane Benge, a graduate of East Rowan High School attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in cyber security. He was a member of the Junior Civitan Club and on the soccer team for four years, earning all-county honors. His parents are Brian and Mendy Brady of Salisbury.

Mattox Hoke Henderson, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will attend North Carolina State University this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in engineering. At East Rowan he was a junior marshal, Crosby Scholar, Granite Quarry Civitan Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, the Key Club and an FBLA Club officer. Henderson was enrolled in the dual-enrollment program at RCCC and will have taken 14 RCCC courses when he graduates. He made the RCCC President’s Honors List. He was a three-year varsity baseball starter at East Rowan, participated in East Rowan Jr. Legion Baseball, and NC3 Senior Legion Baseball and worked at Kimball Screen Prints. He participated in the East/Erwin Mentorship Program, served as an East Rowan Diamond Sports assistant baseball coach, was a youth baseball camp instructor and is a member of the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church youth group. He is ranked first in his graduating class at East Rowan. His parents are Sean and Kim Henderson of Salisbury.

Corbin Leon Ritchie, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in light duty diesel mechanics. He participated in track as a sophomore, in swimming as a junior and senior, and in cross country as a sophomore, junior and senior. Ritchie is an Eagle scout. His parents are Alan and Renee Ritchie of Salisbury.

Baleigh Scott Trexler, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be attend Pfeiffer

University this fall as a freshman. At East Baleigh was a cheerleader and a member of Honors Chorus. Her parents are Scott and Misty Trexler of Gold Hill.

Greyson Cole Trexler, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College this fall as a freshman. He plans to obtain an associate in arts degree and then transfer to pursue a degree in business. He played tennis and is an Eagle scout. His parents are John Mark and Tata Trexler of Salisbury.

Herter-O’Neal Scholarship awarded

Rachel Webster, of China Grove, has been awarded the 2021 North Carolina Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association’s Herter-O’Neal scholarship. Webster plans to attend Catawba College.

The $750 scholarship is awarded annually to a current or enrolling student pursuing a college degree in a business-related field of study.

Civitan club awards annual Teachers of the Year

During its May 6 teacher appreciation meeting, the Salisbury Civitan Club awarded $200 to seven local schools in honor of their Teachers of the Year, who were selected for excellence and exceptional performance.

The teachers received a gift certificate from Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery And Eatery.

The winners were Brooke Padgett of Bostian Elementary, Ashley Ely of China Grove Elementary, Melissa Davies of Overton Elementary, Dawn Hunter of Erwin Middle, Tiffany McDonald of Isenberg Elementary, John Pfannes of Henderson Independent and Angela Ramey of China Grove Elementary.

Koontz Elementary April Pawsome Panthers

Pre-K: Davonia Simpson

Kindergarten: AnDreyah Roebuck, Myla Camps, Milani Ijames and Jalayah Hollis.

First: Jaiyana Chambers, KeMyron Bryant, Evan Taylor, Josua Hernandez-Almendarez.

Second: Anderson Shore, Gloria Jimenez Reyes, I’Dassey Phillips.

Third: Joshua Zavela Guzman, Gisselle Hart, Lyla Murillo, Charles Hornbarger.

Fourth: Nevaeh Strait, Jonathan Delgado Hernandez.

Fifth: Justen Eldridge, Larson Pant.

Collegiate honors

Nehemiah Worley, a senior physics major at Bob Jones University, was named to the university’s President’s List.