State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

SALISBURY — State data on Thursday showed Rowan County reaching its 303rd death from COVID-19.

The death is the second this week. Death No. 302 was initially reported Monday, but the total decreased to 301 Tuesday before the state returned the total to 302. Officials responded to questions about the fluctuations by saying numbers may change after further investigation into where the person lives.

While it’s not clear exactly when the most recent death occurred, the two most recent COVID-19 Rowan County fatalities are listed as occurring Saturday and Sunday. One is an antigen death, which means it’s considered likely related to COVID-19. The other is a molecular death, which means it’s confirmed to be COVID-19.

Rowan remains among counties with the most COVID-19 deaths and is topped only by places with higher populations, including Buncombe, Cumberland, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake.

In other COVID-19 data:

• The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 14 new COVID-19 positives for the county and 307 in the previous two weeks. Compared to its neighbors, Rowan County has seen fewer new positives than Cabarrus, Iredell and Davidson.

• Because the Rowan County Health Department hosted its final mass vaccination clinic for second doses, the number of local residents fully vaccinated increased by 526. The number of first doses increased by 218.

• While they represent a single-digit percentage of Rowan County’s population, Asian and Pacific Islanders who live in the county are leading the way in vaccinations and are 31.1% vaccinated with at least one dose. Next is white residents, at 25.7%.

• Women continue to lead men in percent vaccinated. The 65 and older age group leads the way in vaccinations. The 50-64 crowd is next, with 39.4% having received at least one dose.