May 14, 2021

  • 45°

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Several Black activists blasted on Thursday a Republican measure from the North Carolina House that would increase penalties for rioters, calling it racist legislation designed to silence otherwise peaceful demonstrators for justice.

The House voted this week for the bill, which would boost punishments for current riot-related crimes should a person’s actions result in a serious injury or significant property damage. And a new felony would be created if the rioting results in a death. The measure also would allow property owners to seek three times the monetary damage caused by a rioter. New bond and pretrial release rules on rioting and looting charges would be instituted.

Speakers at a virtual news conference said the measure would attempt to intimidate individuals demanding racial equity following the deaths of Black people by police from exercising their free-speech rights, such as in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This bill is without question, an attempt to tell you, Black and brown people, you should without question, accept your second class citizenry,” said Dawn Blagrove, executive director of the racial justice group Emancipate NC.

House Speaker Tim Moore, the chief bill sponsor, said the changes were needed to shield businesses and residents from mayhem while discouraging violent actors from attempting to hijack peaceful vigils that the First Amendment protects. He cited the damage that overflowed from some demonstrations following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, but also to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Blagrove and other speakers urged listeners to do all they could to prevent the bill from being approved in the Senate, suggesting they would hold elected officials who support the bill politically accountable. Nearly half of the Democrats in the House voted for the bill, which passed 88-25 and now goes to the Senate.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Scout’s Honor: With dedication of flag retirement box, Salem Fleming earns Eagle Scout rank

College

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

High School

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Education

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

Local

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

Nation/World

When will gas situation return to normal?

Local

Rowan native Shuping posthumously receives Concord Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

News

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

News

Black high school softball player told to cut hair

Coronavirus

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Crime

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18