High school baseball: Hornets drop thriller; Mustangs romp

From staff reports

WELCOME — Salisbury’s baseball team lost 5-4 at North Davidson on Thursday in a Central Carolina Conference game.

The Black Knights (4-2, 3-0) pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth to pull it out.

The Hornets came close to a big upset. Down 4-1, they scored two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to force extra innings.

Vance Honeycutt opened the game for the Hornets (2-2, 1-2) with a double and scored on Kaleb Burleyson’s single.

Honeycutt and Chase Shoaf started the fifth with singles. Honeycutt scored when Burleyson hit into a fielder’s choice. Max Crawford’s double helped the Hornets get within 4-3.

Honeycutt walked to start the seventh. After a wild pitch and a steal of third, Burleyson’s groundout plated Honeycutt for a 4-all tie.

Burleyson drove in three. Honeycutt ws 2-for-2 and scored three runs.

Four North Davidson pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts. JR Lingerfelt got the win.

Honeycutt, Shoaf and Burleyson pitched for the Hornets, with Shoaf pitching five innings of relief. Burleyson took the loss.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan pounded Statesville 26-0 on Thursday for a North Piedmont Conference win.

Jake Hunter, Chance Mako, Bryson Shive and Mattox Henderson combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in the five-inning game.

Christian Nicholson had an infield hit for the Greyhounds (0-5, 0-4).

The Mustangs (5-1, 3-1) had an 11-run third and a seven-run fourth.

East hitters went 18-for-32. Aiden Schenck went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Cameron Padgett was officially 0-for-1 but scored three runs and drove in four.

Jaxon Trexler was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Cobb Hightower, Griffin Warden, Morgan Padgett, Jacob Causey and Austin Fulk had two hits each.