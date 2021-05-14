High school boys tennis: Caraccio, Koontz eliminated in quarterfinals
2A Tennis Individual State Tournament Results – Cary Tennis Park
2021 Singles Draw – First Round
- Shane Swindell (North Lenoir) def. Collin Bonner (North Lincoln) 6-0, 6-3
- Wesley Hanes (Carrboro) def. Alex Bhargava (Central Academy) 6-3, 6-2
- Joseph Cockman (Bandys) def. Noah Goroski (Spring Creek) 7-5, 6-1
- Will Koontz (Salisbury) def. Jagur Williams (Wheatmore) 6-4, 6-0
- Joseph W. Caraccio (South Rowan) def. Parker Wyatt (McMichael) 6-2, 6-3
- J.J. Woerner (First Flight) def. Zach Cunningham (South Point) 6-4, 6-2
- Aidan Chung (Carrboro) def. Bain Bennett (West Davidson) 6-0, 6-0
- Noah Shaul (Croatan) def. Sean Huynh (Lake Norman Charter) 6-1, 6-1
2021 Singles Draw Quarterfinals
- Shane Swindell (North Lenoir) def. Wesley Hanes (Carrboro) 2-6, 6-4, 6-0
- Joseph Cockman (Bandys) def. Will Koontz (Salisbury) 7-5, 6-1
- J.J. Woerner (First Flight) def. Joseph W. Caraccio (South Rowan) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
- Aidan Chung (Carrboro) def. Noah Shaul (Croatan) 6-0, 6-1
